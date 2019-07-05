By Esther Onyegbula

THE Trade Fair complex, along the Badagry expressway in Lagos, was a beehive of activities as over 2000 residents, comprising pregnant women and nursing mothers, thronged the market to benefit from the one-day medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Army, in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL.

The medical outreach which was held simultaneously in four different locations across Lagos and other parts of the country, had residents treated free of charge, after going undergoing some tests.

Mosquito nets were distributed to pregnant women and nursing mothers while free medical eye glasses were distributed to those who needed them.

Two medical doctors and some health personal were on ground to attend to the teeming crowd while some patients whose cases were complicated were transferred to the Military hospital Ojo for further treatments.

Before the tests were conducted on the beneficiaries, a health talk on communicable disease by Staff Sergeant Clement was taken, where he urged them to keep their environments clean and to ensure they lived healthy.

Speaking at the event, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, explained that programmes like this was aimed at strengthening civil Military relations.

The COAS, who was represented by the Corps Commander Engineers and Chairman, NADCEL/Combat Support Arms Training 2019, Maj. Gen. Joseph Malu, noted that medical outreach was part of the activities to mark the Nigerian Army week celebration.

He said: “A lot of activities are carried out as part of our community relations with the public and the medical outreach is one of such activities. Programmes like this afford the Army the opportunity to interact with the public so that the public will know that this is their Army. These are part of the things we call civil military relations and then the public will get to know the workings of the Army and we’ll endear ourselves, so that the people will know that you don’t only think that soldiers carry guns only and go to war, they do other things that are human related.”