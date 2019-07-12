Armed robbers invade UI female hostel, cart away valuables

SUSPECTED armed robbers yesterday reportedly invaded a female hostel at the University of Ibadan and carted away valuables after assaulting some female occupants of the hostel. It was gathered from authorities of the institution that the armed men came around 1:00am yesterday morning and invaded Awo Hall.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about ten robbed students of their belongings such as phones, laptops, cash and other valuables. The Director of Public Communication of the institution, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo who confirmed the development said: “The unfortunate incident happened around 1:30am as about 10 gunmen invaded the female hostel. They injured two students who were later rushed to our Jaja clinic for treatment.”

“Our Campus security service with combined efforts of the policemen from Bodija, Sango and Ojoo and Operation Burst rushed there but the robbers had escaped,” Oladejo added.

A female student who preferred anonymity said: “They were so familiar with the hostel, and they took people’s phones and laptops. A lady was assaulted with a sharp weapon and sustained a deep cut. She has been rushed to the University’s Health Centre for treatment.”