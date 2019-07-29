Aregbesola gave me his monthly salary to contest for chairmanship – Sen Elisha Abbo

By Nwafor Sunday

At the ongoing ministerial screening at the national assembly, the senator representing Adamawa north, Monday chronically recounted how Rauf Aregbesola, the then governor of Osun State, gave him (Abbo), his monthly salary to contest for chairmanship position in his hometown.

Abbo comically fumbled with the story, noting that Aregbesola whom he described as a kind, detribalised and honest Nigerian, should take a bow and go.

His words, “I want to join my colleagues from Osun and the entire south-west to extol the virtue of this great Nigerian,” he said.

“I remember in 2012 when I contested for the chairmanship of my local government as a very tiny young man; I visited you in GRA, Ikeja in your house. I never knew you and you asked me to come in and I explained my problems and you told me to come to the government house and meet you.

“When I got there, I thought I would stay there for three days without seeing you. I filled a form, you saw my name and ushered me into your office upstairs and you gave me the whole of your salary that month to go to Adamawa and contest election.

“Today, to the grace of God, I am one of the people confirming your nomination. I want to enjoin my colleagues to please allow this detrabilised, honest Nigerian to take a bow and go and also ask of Mr President of Nigeria to give you a very big ministry. God bless you, sir.”

