By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has asked the leadership of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC to embark on genuine reconciliation of its leaders as well as a deliberate healing process among all its structures if it must succeed in the task of ensuring national unity and cohesion.

The Progressive Governors Forum is a platform of all governors in the APC.

Lukman who recently unveiled his book, “Power of Possibility and Politics of Change in Nigeria” gave the advice in an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja.

The book which attempts to present some exploratory arguments based on records of events, also offers a wide range of recommendations for the ruling party to avoid the pitfalls that sounded the death knell of its predecessor, the now opposition-Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

According to him, while Nigeria has always emerged divided after crucial elections, there has been no deliberate effort at healing the nation and reconciling leaders even within the ruling party at any given time.

“Elections will always come with conflict. So, the party must have the capacity to address all conflictual situation and it is a function of leadership. The leaders must develop that skill. We are lucky we have Adams who is one of the best negotiators and mediators that this country has produced and we are appealing to him to deploy that gift.

“Our leaders must prioritize the issue of reconciliation. First, they must reconcile themselves. APC leaders, the NWC, must reconcile with themselves. If they do that, it may be the beginning of the process of national reconciliation”, he counselled.

Conflict resolution mechanisms

“While it will be defeatist to continue to explain the nation’s political realities based on the role of PDP and how its tenure relied on falsehood founded on language of abuses, vulgarity and hate, the regime of the All Progressives Congress APC will be producing new sets of lies if it is unable to take specific steps to terminate the life of falsehoods in the body politic. For instance, is it possible for a party to remain electorally strong without an internal mechanism for dispute settlement and conflict resolution? Can a political party afford to ignore its leading stakeholders and move to decimate them on account of considered acts of intransigence? Can we even justify any claim as to whether the emergence of APC and its electoral victory in 2015, means that associated issues of authoritarian party leadership, unaccountable management, and alienated membership have been resolved?

“It will be delusional to imagine that APC, in its five years of existence has succeeded in resolving all the party management problems created during the 16 years tenure of PDP. Part of the necessary steps required to terminate the life of all falsehoods associated with party management will be the humility of party leadership to be able to accept its weaknesses and shortcomings and acknowledge that errors have been committed and take responsibility to correct them. As part of discharging such responsibility, viable and enduring reconciliatory processes need to be developed”, he added.

He added that some events in the APC surrounding the 2019 elections, especially after the primaries, presented disturbing realities. “In particular, situations in Imo, Ogun, Rivers and Zamfara states were, to say the least, unfortunate”.

Lukman was however emphatic that the strong currents of disputes in the party reflect the fact that there were contests unlike in the past when the president of the national chairman of a ruling party could just impose their positions on party members. “In many respects, it could be argued that there was more tolerance of dissenting views in the APC than it was under PDP. On account of such liberal atmosphere, the powers of the governors over party affairs are being contested”, he submitted.