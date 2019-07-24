Breaking News
APC in UK rates ministerial nominees high

The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the country is set to attain greater heights with the incoming ministers in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The spokesperson of the chapter, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, said this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogunseye spoke while reacting to the ministerial list sent to the Senate for screening consideration as ministers.

He noted that the calibre of the nominees was an attestation that Buhari was ready to take Nigeria to the next level as promised during his campaign before he was re-elected for a second term.

Ogunseye while congratulating those that made the list, said that it was a signal to Nigerians that the Federal Government was ready to tackle the ills in the society and reposition the country for higher heights.

“Going through the list raises hope, strengthens confidence and re-enacts expectations.

“It shows that Buhari is actually in control contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the president is being overrun by cabals,’’ he said.

