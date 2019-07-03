Apapa-Oshodi Expressway: Miscreants take over Mile 2-Tin Can, disrupt traffic

By our reporters

LAGOS—TOUTS, suspected to be working for unions, yesterday, hindered traffic between Mile 2 and Tin-Can, as they stopped truck drivers at various points to extort money from them.

The activities of the touts disrupted traffic flow on the service lane inward Apapa and compounded the chaotic situation on the highway.

Vanguard observed that the suspected union officials, who had positioned themselves at different points between Mile 2 and Sunrise, forced moving trucks to stop to pay certain amount before they were allowed to continue.

However, truck drivers that refused to pay the amount were delayed, thereby, causing traffic build up behind.

The situation led to the heavy traffic, yesterday, between Mile2 and Sunrise.

Also, it was observed that the slow pace of repair works being carried out by the Presidential Task team at Sunrise to ease gridlock on the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway appears to be fuelling the gridlock on the expressway.

The closure of the Mile2-Trinity section of the road last Friday and reopened on Monday July 1, was to ensure the palliative work at Sunrise was completed to allow free flow of traffic inward Apapa.

However, on Monday, only few trucks were seen along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, as most of them were prevented from gaining access to the Trinity-Tin-Can Island Port but diverted to other routes.

Gridlock resurfaces

But the gridlock resurfaced yesterday, an indication that the palliative effort is not yielding any positive result.

Vanguard’s visit to Sunrise yesterday, revealed that the on-going repair work at the spot was yet to be completed on schedule, and this non-completion of the spot is fuelling the chaotic traffic situation on the expressway.

Efforts to speak with the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task team, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, proved abortive at press time.

Also, a text message sent to his mobile line for his comment was unanswered.