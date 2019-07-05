A Civil Society Organization, National Action Against Corruption (NAAC), has dismissed calls for the suspension of the Director-General of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on allegations of corruption.

NAAC was reacting to calls by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the NBC boss.

HEDA had called on President Buhari to invoke Rule 030406, a constitutional clause which states that a public officer can be suspended where a prima facie case, the nature of which is serious, has been established pending an investigation into the misconduct.

But NAAC, in a press statement sent to journalists on Thursday, July 4, and signed by its president, Segun Adigun, dismissed HEDA’s calls, describing it ”as a ploy to distract Nigerians from the main issue.”

The group said HEDA’s position on the issue suggests that its leaders are not aware of the facts of the case.

Adigun said: ”We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the calls by HEDA asking for Dr. Moddibo Kawu’s sack.

”We believe that HEDA has been misinformed about this case. The DG of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, had nothing to do with the bidding process that gave Pinnacle Communications the licence to carry out the Digital Switch-Over contract.

”The NBC boss wasn’t even in government as at this time. He only came in, carried out his duties and continued with the process.

”It is an established fact that Pinnacle Communications won the bid under Jonathan’s government.

NAAC also called on the ICPC to thoroughly investigate the alleged scandal.

The ICPC should zero in…

”We believe that Moddibo Kawu is being made a scapegoat due to his stance on various issues in the NBC which has waded off a cabal trying to hijack the licensing procedures of the commission,” Adigun said.