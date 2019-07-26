By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ansar –Ud- Deen has urged Muslims undergraduates to develop entrepreneurship skills in order to reduce their dependence on others after graduation.

The National President of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Dr AbdulRafiu Sanni made the appeal at the commissioning of the Summit-University Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Offa, Kwara State. While stressing the importance of entrepreneurship programmes at tertiary institutions, the national president noted that if harnessed would drastically crash the unemployment rate.

According to him, without entrepreneurship programmes in our higher institutions curriculum, the University education would be incomplete.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Mr. Rotimi Oyekan, emphasized need to inculcate moral values in students to reduce the decadence in the society.