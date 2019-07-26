Anger, tension in Ondo as herdsmen set up vigilante group

*Govt disowns them

*We’re on their trail- Police

*We won’t tolerate it in S’West- Aare Adams

*It’s unacceptable — Monarchs

By Dayo Johnson & Ola Ajayi

AKURE—QUESTIONS are being asked over the recent discovery of Fulani herdsmen posing as members of vigilante groups and patrolling federal highways in Ondo State without the knowledge of the state police authorities.

Besides, the development has generated tension and anger across the South-West considering the activities of marauding herdsmen who continue to terrorise the region.

Their activities have left many in sorrow and tears and also led to ethnic suspicion across Yorubaland.

Unfortunately, the presence of these Fulani vigilante groups has sent jitters down the spines of the people of Ondo State.

The highway, according to sources, had been deserted by motorists for fear of being attacked.

Identity card

An identity card of one of the armed herdsmen accosted on the highway by a Human Rights lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, showed that they are members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ikare-Akoko branch, Ondo State.”

Ajulo had accosted the herdsmen while plying the highway and decided to post the pictures on social media.

A closer look at the identity card showed that their logo featured two guns while the code was MACBAN/NHQ/MSC.

Ajulo, the General Secretary of Forward Buhari, had raised concern over the activities of the Fulani vigilante group who mounted roadblocks on the highway in the state while he was on his way to Abuja last Sunday.

He alleged that the group was armed with guns and cutlasses and was said to be on a joint patrol with the police.

But curiously, the police the team alleged it was complementing their efforts to stem kidnappings, were conspicuously absent at the checkpoints raising doubt and suspicions of their claims.

Speaking about his encounter with gun-wielding vigilante Group members, Ajulo said: “I was in Ondo State on Friday till Sunday because my mother was given chieftaincy title as Iya Ijo of Anglican Church in Akoko. On our way back, we got to Erusu, Igashi and around Akoko South-East, that was where we saw these Fulani men carrying guns and cutlasses. And I remember when we had Aare Ona Kakanfo meeting; I happen to be the Mayegun Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland and we said anybody we see with a gun must be accosted to know what they are doing with a gun.

“I accosted and challenged them, asking what they were doing with a gun. Those people told me they were not armed robbers or kidnappers; they said they are Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group.

“The next question I asked them was what they were doing on the main road. They said they were in a joint patrol with the Police. I asked where those policemen who there were in a joint patrol with. They said the policemen were not around and that they were still coming.

“I was really mad. By the time I made some calls, some policemen later joined us. From my understanding, they have been there for long. But I worry that if there is Fulani Vigilante Group, where are the locals? Like I tell people, killing has been taking place everywhere.

Ondo govt, Police disown group

As the pictures went viral on the social media, fear gripped the people of the Northern Senatorial District of the state and by extension, the entire state.

Perhaps, as a way of playing safe, the Ondo State Government and the Police Command have disowned the herdsmen vigilante group operating on the highways.

In a swift response, the state Police spokesperson, Mr. Femi Joseph said the Police Command was not aware of any vigilante group patrolling the highways in the state.

He said: “Some local vigilantes are working with the Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, in different divisions in the state to stamp out criminal activities in the state but not Fulani herdsmen vigilante group.”

Joseph told Vanguard that “the command had been on the lookout for the said Fulani herdsmen posing as a vigilante group.

“Policemen in various divisions across the 18 local government areas of the state had been working with vigilante groups in various communities but not with Fulani herdsmen and none of the members of the vigilante groups carried arms.

“We know we are in the area that community policing is being emphasized. What we encouraged our DPOs (Divisional Police Officers) to do is to synergize with the host communities.

“Now that we have heard a story of Fulani vigilantes carrying arms and identity cards, the command has begun an investigation into that. If anybody is caught violating the rules, such persons will be brought to book.”

Vanguard gathered that because of the security implication of the development, the Force Headquarters of the Police has waded into the controversy.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba had directed the Ondo State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie to address the issue with utmost dispatch.

Mba said: “The issue should be addressed by the state commissioner of police. He is empowered to do so.

It’s unacceptable — Monarchs

Speaking with Vanguard, a first-class traditional ruler in Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North-West area of the state, Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun said the Council of Obas in the state have met on the disturbing issue of herdsmen patrolling the highways in the northern part of the state as vigilante groups.

Oba Olanipekun said that their representative has met with the security adviser to the state governor who has disowned the group and their operation in any part of the state.

The monarch said: “How on earth would those that have been accused of kidnapping innocent people on our highway be engaged to do the work of vigilante?. This is unacceptable to us in the Northern Senatorial District of the state. We do it and they should be flushed out because they are many in this part of the state.

“They are there on the highway and we have voiced out our displeasure to the authorities on this dangerous development and its implications.

“We have also met with all the council chairmen in the area, political office holders and other stakeholders at the palace of the Olubaka of Okaland, Oba Adebori Adeleye to discuss this matter because of its security implication and the safety of our people. We are waiting for the security agencies to get rid of them from our highways.

We won’t tolerate this—Aare Adams

Also reacting to the development, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams said herdsmen vigilante would not be tolerated in any part of the South-West.

He said: “We will not accept the use of herdsmen either for private or public security in the region. We are not threatening. It is not our style. Any member of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress, OPC, that threatens is not genuine. But we are saying this is our position on the matter. A Yoruba man cannot wake up in the North to do this.

We’re not aware of this —Ondo govt

Also, the state government through its Information Commissioner, Donald Ojogo said it was not aware of armed Vigilante Group and has not issued any identity cards to an ethnic group in the state.

Ojogo, in a statement, said the government was not aware of any such identity card-carrying persons in the name of a vigilante group, and has directed security agencies to get to the root of the matter and apprehend any such person or group of persons operating in that manner.

He said: “The Ondo State Government observes with concern trending pictures of an identity card-carrying men identified as Fulani vigilante in the Akoko area of the state. Various claims have been made as regards the activities, duties as well as supposed mandate of these men in question.

“It is pertinent to recall that at the height of the incessant kidnap cases, the Ondo State Government took some far-reaching drastic measures which included a marching order to the law-abiding Hausa Fulani leadership in the area to fish out criminal elements among them who took advantage of the rosy relationship between the indigenes and their law-abiding guests.

“As a measure to curb and possibly, stamp out cases of kidnap in the area, the Hausa Fulani leadership was directed to select a handful of trusted men amongst them who could serve as tour guides in the thick forest as security agencies prepared to comb the forests. This measure yielded results.

“It is important to note, however, that while government appreciates the efforts of those who volunteered to provide information and serve as tour guides to the security agencies in the ongoing operations in the area, it will not tolerate any unauthorised move by any group to take an undue advantage of the current state of insecurity in the country.”

It’s embarrassing and mind-boggling — YCE

Reacting, the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, described the incident as embarrassing and mind-boggling.

Speaking through its Acting President, Col. Dansaaki Agbede, (retd), the apex Yoruba organisation wondered how strangers would have the effrontery to form a vigilante group without the consent of their hosts.

While saying it was an unwelcome development, Agbede asked rhetorically if any Yoruba could venture into forming a local security group in far north like Sokoto or Kano.

He said: “I don’t know how they got to the position of forming a vigilante group and even having an identity card in a land where they are visitors.

“It is an unwelcome development. There was no comment by the local security that Fulani men had formed a vigilante group. Is it that they are short of humans? It is very embarrassing and mind-boggling.

“Are there Yoruba in Kano or Sokoto that are forming vigilante groups? If there are none, I wonder why such a thing is happening in our land. How can they become vigilante without the local security men knowing? How can they be parading themselves as vigilante without our people knowing?

“If it has got to that extent that strangers would be in charge of local security outfit, then, it is very embarrassing.”

