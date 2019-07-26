Anchor Borrowers Scheme: Kogi govt releases N58.5m

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi State government said it released N58.560 million to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as 2018 counterpart fund for the Anchor Borrowers Programme to enable farmers benefit from the scheme.

Mr Emmanuel Idenyi, Permanent Secretary, Kogi Ministry of Agriculture, disclosed this during presentation of his ministry’s budget performances at a state level Stakeholders Consultative Meeting.

The Meeting was organised by the state Public Financing of Agriculture, PFA, Committee in collaboration with Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development, PIBCID, with support from ActionAid Nigeria.

Idenyi said the five percent equity fund released made the CBN to release N1 billion for the Anchor programme from which 2,680 Small Holders Farmers benefitted.

Idenyi said under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme of the government, 600 earthen ponds were constructed at Geregu, Idah, Ejiba and Adavi-Eba to empower 1000 youths, adding that Geregu project had taken off.

He explained that out of the N500 million earmarked for agricultural mechanization in 2018, N377.2 million was paid for an additional 15 Massey Ferguson 375 tractors procured in the past year, as well as additional new equipment for repair of old tractors.

“This represents 75 per cent budget performance on the budget line item. In a nutshell the overall performance of the Ministry of Agriculture capital budget from the budget estimate of N7.3 billion was at N544.3 million, representing 7.4 percent,” he said.

He, however, said there was tremendous improvement in the implementation of the budget in 2018, but attributed cases of poor budget defence by various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to lack of participation of relevant stakeholders in the process.

Vanguard