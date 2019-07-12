AMNESTY: Ex-agitators threatens to resume attacks in creek

Reformed Niger-Delta militants popularly known as ex-agitators have threatened to resume attacks on oil facilities in the region over claims of delay in training programme and inhuman treatment meted against them in the Presidential Amnesty Office, Abuja.

This is coming even as they issued a four days ultimatum to the Presidential Amnesty Office to call back the amnesty delegates for training at Izonebi Training Center, Lagos.

The aggrieved ex-agitators numbering over 180 from Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Calabar, Edo, Ondo and Delta State converged in Warri yesterday in a protest.

The reaction is coming against last Tuesday report from the Amnesty office, through the coordinator in charge of training, Mrs. Inetimi Bonozigha Evah, asking about 185 ex-agitators delegates from different states in the Niger-Delta, entitled for six months training on skill acquisition earlier last month to prepare ahead on Monday 15th July, 2019 for training in Lagos.

The group said they were asked to stay back without any reason by the amnesty office.

But, addressing newsmen during a protest in Warri yesterday, one of the delegates, Bololo Pude from Bayelsa said: “Since the amnesty programme started in 2009 to date, I have not been called for training/empowerment.

“They keep promising and finally informed us through phone call last month to prepare ourselves for training on the 15th of July 2019, at Izonebi Training Center, Lagos. But to our greatest surprise yesterday, Mrs. Inetimi Evah call again and ask us to stay back without any reason.

“We are urging the federal government, President to call on those involve to call us back before the earlier scheduled date for the training or else, there shall be no peace in Nigeria.”

In his reaction, another delegate Ande Ogbemudia, called on the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to as a matter of urgency invite officials involve to tell us why we should not go for training?

“Amnesty office should know that peace in the Niger-Delta is peace in Nigeria. He should not take our patience for granted or else, there shall be more disaster in Nigeria.”

However, the ex-agitators vows to resume hostility in the creeks of Niger Delta if the office fails to do the needful to call back all the Amnesty delegates due for training at Izonebi Training Center Lagos, before the expiration of the four days ultimatum.