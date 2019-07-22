By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has constituted a technical committee to remodel the Almajiri system of education in the state as a way of arresting the menace of of children roaming the streets and begging.

The committee will initiate a way of integrating the system into the mainstream curriculum-based education system that will comply with international standards.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar on Monday.

Part of the statement said “Concerned by the plight of children begging and roaming in the street under the guise of attending Qur’anic schools as Almajiris, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, has constituted a powerful Technical Committee that would look into the Almajiri system of education, with the view to integrating it into the mainstream curriculum-based education system that complies with international best practice as manifested in Muslim countries across the globe.

“The new initiative will checkmate the menace of street begging among Almajiris. Because more measures would be put in place to bring forth the dignity and resourcefulness of pupils for the overall development of the state.

“With the recent pronouncement of free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education by the governor, this new development would, among other things, integrate Qur’anic schools with mainstream government-controlled schools where English, Mathematics, Hygiene education, among others would form part of the curriculum for the identified Almajiri schools.”

On the composition of the committee, the statement said “The committee was formed in the presence of some renown Qur’anic scholars including Gwani Yahuza Danzarga, the immediate past Executive Chairman of Kano State Qur’anic and Islamiyyah Schools Management Board in the state, among others.

“Some members of the committee will be drawn from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ministry of Education, Traditional lnstitutions, Qur’anic Teachers of great repute within and outside the country as well as other critical stakeholders.

“Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam is the chairman of the Committee, who assured the governor of their dedication and commitment to the confidence repose in them, assuring that “We will do our best to deliver in accordance with Islam. Both in practice and application.”

“Part of the work of the committee is to go and have deeper discussions with Alarammomi (Qur’anic teachers who have with them pupils under their tutelage for Qur’anic education) and see how to come up with a more proper and acceptable way, as obtained in other Muslim nations on Qur’anic education.

The statement also quoted governor Ganduje as saying “They will sit with such Alarammomi and see how we can introduce Western type of education into their curriculum in order to produce children with all types of education to prepare them for good living here on earth and hereafter. They too, need to go with modern time and get all the opportunities other children are getting.”

“The committee I am constituting today will come up with the modalities for embarking on this great project.

“We have statistics with us that many out of school children as given by different surveys, are not from Kano. They come from other states of the federation. Some are brought in from other neighbouring countries, like Niger Republic, Chad and some from Cameroon,” reveals the governor.

