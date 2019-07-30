Allianz cements partnership to provide insurance to German nationals

By Rosemary Onuoha

Allianz Nigeria, local operating entity of global insurer, Allianz, has cemented a strategic partnership to provide insurance and protection services to German nationals and businesses domiciled in Nigeria.

To this effect, Germany’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck, recently paid a visit to executives and board members of Allianz Nigeria recently.

According to a statement, Allianz Nigeria said that it was a productive meeting as there were crucial deliberations on strategic plans for Allianz Nigeria to provide support for the German Diaspora in Nigeria with attendant consequences on the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on the development, Executive Director of Allianz Nigeria, Mr. Owolabi Salami said that whereas Germany and Nigeria have excellent bi-lateral relations, there is ample opportunity to intensify and deepen the relations between both countries.

He said: “Germany and Nigeria are the largest national economies in their respective continents. Interestingly enough, Allianz, our parent company is native to Germany. By default then, securing the needs of German businesses and individuals in Nigeria is our serious responsibility.”

Vanguard