Alleged Sex-for-Marks: I was set up by female student – EKSU lecturer

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI – A lecturer at the Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado Ekiti, Dr. Olaleye Aduwo, who was alleged to have been involved in “sex for mark” scandal, yesterday, denied his involvement in the purported sexual escapades.

Aduwo told journalists that the whole episode was orchestrated by female student to smear his image.

The lecturer in a 29-second video that went viral about a month ago was accused of attempting to have fun with one of his students for mark.

Aduwo, in an emotion laden voice, expressed regret over the issue, which he claimed was a deliberate attempt to smear his hard earned integrity and reputation.

Vanguard

He said: “Though the incident came to me as a surprise and it is still under investigation. I urge members of the public to disregard any misleading information circulated on social media as such were not true.

“The lady in question was more or less like a daughter and a friend to my own daughter hence, I couldn’t have asked her for sex.

“On the day, some unknown hoodlums suspected to be cultists, numbering about 15 suddenly invaded my house along Ikere Road, Ado Ekiti through the connivance of the lady in question, to molest me.

“I had just shared dinner with my friend, Mr. Allen Akinmudiro, co-inhabitant in the same flat when the incident happened around 10pm in my living room

“The female student in question, who is a friend to my own daughter, came to the house and took part in the dinner with me and Mr. Akinmudiro, but neither did I know that

she had an ulterior motive.

“After the meal, the lady signaled to the hoodlums who wasted no time as they stormed my house, rough-handled me, stripped me naked right in my sitting room with my friend Allen and subjected me to serious tortures, using electric device, and beating me with harmful objects.”