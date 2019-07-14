Alleged N100bn Scam: Petitioner yet to substantiate allegation against APC chieftain, others — EFCC

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dismissed as untenable allegation that it has failed to investigate and prosecute the promoters of a tax company, Alpha Beta, which is said to be promoted by an APC chieftain and accused of defrauding the government of over N100 billion,

The anti-graft agency said also that it had not established any relationship between the said firm and Nigeria’s vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, a professor of law and a company, Simmons Coopers Partners, which a newspaper reported yesterday, had strong links with the tax firm.

While admitting that a former official of the tax firm had petitioned the EFCC accusing Alpha Beta of tax fraud and money laundering, the anti-graft agency said, yesterday, that the petitioner was yet to come forward with any evidence to substantiate the claim to warrant the prosecution of anyone.

The acting spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard that it was wrong for anyone to insinuate that the EFCC had failed to probe and prosecute the company and its promoters when there is no evidence to back it up.

“While not denying the fact that such petition was received on Alpha Beta by the Commission last year, preliminary investigation has shown that the petitioner did not substantiate the allegation contained in his petition”, Orilade said..

“For the records, the Alpha Beta investigation is ongoing and we have nothing to hide over the matter.

“If the petitioner has any further proof with regards to the petition, our doors are wide open.

“As a tradition, we do not deal on hearsay; we act on facts and raw data.

“The Commission will not allow anybody to drag its name and reputation into the mud for ill-motive reasons.

It will be recalled that a national newspaper (not Vanguard) had reported that a company linked to the Vice President is involved in the Alpha Beta deal and that the EFCC had failed to probe and prosecute them, a development that the anti-graft agency strongly objects to.