ABUJA – WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Sunday said that justice must be served on the two teachers in the nation’s Capital for molesting some visually- Impaired female students sexually at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, School for the Blind, Jabi.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari who described the action as sad and disheartening, however hailed the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa who had last week, wielded its sledged hammer on the teachers by giving them indefinite suspension.

Following the trending story, Aisha Buhari, in her Twitter handle #Say No To Rape”, described the alleged action of the two teachers as disheartening, just as she demanded for Justice to be served.

The Wife of the President said, “This is disheartening, justice must be served, thanks to Perm. Sec FCT for swinging into action, rape shouldn’t be taken lightly”.

It would be recalled that the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Sir Christian Ohaa, who made an unscheduled visit to the school following reports of incidences of sexual harassment of some female students by teachers, had last week directed the immediate suspension of Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju, pending the conclusion of investigations on the matter.

Ohaa had also directed that Chukwuma, who was accommodated in the school residential quarters, vacate the school within the week, stressing that both teachers should stay clear of the school premises as investigations continue.

He further asked the Director of Security Services in the FCTA, Mr. Adamu Gwary to ensure full compliance and implementation of the directive.

Ohaa had said , “While we are working round the clock to give every physically challenged student the best of education, we cannot have incidences as this to mar our progress and achievements.

“But let me assure parents that, anyone found culpable in any of these incidences, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesars’ wife must be above board.

“We cannot allow this kind of behavior to continue. These children more or less are helpless and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion and you turn now to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government we cannot just fold our arms.”