All Africa Games: Rancour greets AFN list of athletes for camping

By Ben Efe

The preliminary list of athletes called by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria for the first phase of camping ahead of the All Africa Games is generating heat among members of the federation.

This is just as the AFN has planed another trial for July 25-27 in Kaduna to select the final list of athletes that will represent Nigeria at the AAG billed for Morocco in August and the World Championships that follows in Doha.

The AFN urged home-based and foreign-based athletes to assemble in Kaduna for the meet, if they wish to be in the team to the AAG. However, some of the foreign-based athletes have voiced their concern on the choice of Kaduna as a venue for the trials. They fear for their safety, according to one of the athlete, they would have preferred the trials be in Abuja.

Former African triple jumper champion and board-member, Rosa Collins who was speaking on the development yesterday, said the list of athletes has been mutilated. Adding that athletes and coaches who are better placed to produce result for the country have been dropped.

“First of all; there was a list after the trials in Abuja, which all members agreed. But surprisingly, we started seeing persons who were not approved by the board on the lists.

“There was Praise Idamadudu on it, but her name was removed. This is because of her personal problem with Sunday Adeleye. We reject this and call for the immediate recall of the lady who is likely to help us win a medal.

“We had for instance a high jump female coach Emily ,who was dropped for another woman who doesn’t have any coaching experience. Olu Sule was also dropped.

“All these things are happening because there is an impostor AFN president. Ibrahim Gasau is under investigation and he cannot parade himself as president. He does not even have any technical in put to happenings, because he lacks the capacity to understand the workings of athletics.

“Solomon Ogba from the background is now the technical director who is deciding who to be on list without recourse to other board-members,” Collins charged.