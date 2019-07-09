…As Alhassan pledge to support Gov Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has said that the courtesy visit to him by an ex minister of women affairs and social development, Aisha Alhassan, was a uniting force for citizens of the state whom, according to him, have been divided across political lines.

The governor, who stated this at the exco chambers of the government in Jalingo, noted that the ex-minister’s presence was a symbolic representation of the peace Taraba needs for development.

According to him, “your coming here today is a demonstration of that peace we are looking for. This is because all those supporting you having seen you here today will know you came with the message of peace likewise my supporters.

“To me politics without bitterness is all I have always advocated for and i believe politics should be seen as a game where there is a winner or loser.

“We are forming history today not only in Taraba state but in Nigeria to show other politicians that victory at the elections is not the end of life.

“My victory is how much i am able to impact on our people, and your coming today is a morale booster for me to do more.

“I don’t think there is any politician today in Taraba that is in our class and I thank your supporters for allowing you to come.

Earlier in her remarks, Alhassan, who was the Taraba governorship flagbearer for the United Democratic Party, UDP, in the last election explained that her visit was to pledge her support to the government of Ishaku and not to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

She said, ” i am here to formally congratulate you on behalf of myself and my party UDP on your victory in the last election.

“Though I lost gallantly, but you as the father of all Tarabans today needs every support to succeed, and it is the responsibility of every sensible Taraban to join hands with you because it is not easy to be in your position.

” I therefore pledge my support personally and that of all my followers to this government because we are all from Taraba and we have no other state and everything has to work.”

The state chairman of the PDP, Victor Kona who thanked Alhassan for the visit also urged her to reconsider coming back to their party having served the people of the state in different capacity under its platform.

Vanguard