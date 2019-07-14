Algeria vs Nigeria: Ndidi, Slimani set for showdown

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Islam Slimani could line up against one another as Nigeria face Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations last-four today.

Slimani scored a penalty in a 4-3 shootout victory over Ivory Coast last Thursday night

Both Ndidi and Slimani starred for their countries earlier this week as both sides booked their place in the latter stages of the competition.

Ndidi, 22, was a starter for Nigeria as they overcame holders South Africa in dramatic circumstances in the Egyptian capital city.

On 27 minutes, Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze gave the Super Eagles the lead, but Bafana Bafana drew level through Bongani Zungu late on.

With seconds remaining, however, Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong bundled home a loose ball to complete a shock victory for Ndidi’s side.

So far this summer, Nigeria have defeated Burundi and Guinea in Group B, Cameroon in the last-16 and now South Africa as they bid to win a fourth AFCON title.

Meanwhile, Foxes team-mate Slimani, 31, has appeared twice for Algeria, finding the net in normal time once and on another occasion on penalties.

Following successes over Senegal and Kenya without Slimani’s services, the Leicester forward netted in a 3-0 win over Tanzania in Group C.