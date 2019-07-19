Kebbi first lady, Ned Nwoko, Tony Nwulu, congratulate AlexReports

By Onuoha Chris

The versatile media personality whose blog popularized his name as AlexReports (finish work) and also a renowned organiser of beauty pageants will be wedding his heartthrob, Esther Eze on August 3 at Anambra State.

Reliable source told Vanguard that top politicians and some influential personalities in the country congratulated the long standing bachelor who has finally agreed to settle down after a long search for better half from the flocks of potential Queen’s he managed.

Personalities that have congratulated, pledged support and appearance at the wedding include Kebbi State First Lady, Dr. Zainab Bagudu; Hon. Ned Nwoko; Hon. Vincent Ofumelu; Hon. Shina Peller; Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye; Hon. Tony Nwulu; Chief Prince Okonkwo; Dr. Onyeka Eze ( Prince Osisioma Foundation; Alhaji Sadiq Jambo; Actress Rosaline Meurer; Dr. Olakunle Churchill; Senator Dino Melaye; Comrade Efe Ejere; Anambra state Government and the ECOWAS Youth Council.

AlexReport who also publishes the “Attention Magazine” was branded “the last man standing” by his fans and associates that have been worried about his settling down.

The Anambra born media guru has consulted for top and influential personalities in the country and has also organised several beauty pageants successfully. According to one of his fan, “Alex is a fellow I admire so much. His contribution to the media industry speaks volume and that’s why people like Hon. Tony Nwulu and Kebbi State First Lady among others are happy that he is settling down with a woman.”

Another fan also said that it got to a point he began to wonder if Alex will have challenges with the flock of beauty queens around him. But he was sincere to say that Alex he knows is a thorough businessman who does not mix business with pleasure.

Meanwhile fans and associates are pouring words of courage to carry on.

For the celebrating dude, he was very quiet to comment on his feelings about the celebration but said, “my fans will hear from me soon.”

He also thanked his supportive associates and fans for showing magnanimous concern towards the coming wedding.

Vanguard