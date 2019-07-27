Akinloye Oyebanji: It’s a sad day for sports journalism in Nigeria- Gov Makinde

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN- Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has received with shock the news of the demise of a veteran sports journalist, Mr. Akinloye Oyebanji, describing it as a sad day for sports journalism in Nigeria.

Governor Makinde, in a condolence message to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Oyebanji family and Nigerian journalists in general, said that the news of his demise was shocking.

A statement made available by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the Makinde was saddened by the loss of the veteran sports journalist, whom he said, personified excellence in sports reporting, while in active service.

In his words: “I received the news of the death of veteran sports Journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji with sadness. His demise at this trying times of our sports development in our country amounts to a sad day for sports journalism.”

“His death is equally a great loss to Journalism profession, the NTA family and all lovers of the good sport.”

He added: “I commiserate with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Guild of Editors and sports journalists around the globe for the loss of one of their own.”

“Those of us who followed his career progression will not forget in a hurry how he used his expertise to shape sports Journalism at the NTA, Ibadan, the First Television Station in Africa and at the network stations of the NTA. To say the least, sports journalism has lost a gem.”

“While we pray that the good Lord should condole his immediate family and give his colleagues, the sporting world and journalism, in general, the fortitude to bear this great loss, we equally urge the widow, the children and members of the immediate family to remain strong in their determination to actualise the unfulfilled dreams of the departed. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen,” the governor prayed.

VANGUARD