Breaking News
Translate

Akabueze joins Umraniyespor from Boluspor

On 2:05 pmIn Sportsby

Akure – Chuckuma Akabueze former Nigerian International has joined another Turkish club, Umraniyespor, from Boluspor ahead of the 2019/2020 Turkish First League.

Chuckuma Akabueze
Chuckuma Akabueze

Akabueze, 30, announced the move on his personal Facebook account, Chuks Akabueze, with pictures from the signing ceremony on Saturday in Turkey.

“Thanks to God almighty; For making it possible; Ready to take the next challenge in my career,” he posted.

Akabueze was a member of the Nigerian team that took part in the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada.

The attacking midfielder also had two caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, in which he had a goal

Breaking: PDP is a party of ungrateful, sadistic people – Orubebe(Opens in a new browser tab)

Akabueze was a former striker of Kwara United and Rangers International FC of Enugu before he moved to Odd Grenland, Norway, in July 2007.

PSG sign defender Diallo from Dortmund(Opens in a new browser tab)

He had also played for SK Brann in 2011, before moving to Chinese Super League club Wuhan Zall in 2013 and returning to Norway to play for Odds BK in 2014.

Akabueze later went to Turkey and played for Boluspor since 2017 before moving to Umraniyespor, both in Turkish First League.(NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.