Air Peace airline Wednesday, said the airworthiness of their planes has nothing to do with the incidence that involved their plane on a flight from Port Harcourt that had “hard landing” in Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Recall on Monday, Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with the registration marks 5N-BQO, with 133 passengers and 6 crew members on board was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt when the “nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tire sheared off”.

Speaking on the incidence, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, Air Peace Safety Manager, said the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended and this affected the nose-wheel, (front wheel) of the aircraft.

Ogbogu said: “The landing incident of flight P4 7191 at MMIA on the 23rd of July 2019, has nothing to do with the airworthiness of the airplane.

“Our preliminary in-house investigation indicates that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel.

There are no issues with the airworthiness of the aircraft as Air Peace Ltd assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares no resources to that effect”.

“The Management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace Ltd has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as demanded by industry standards”, he said.

However, the Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, has commenced investigation into the true cause of the incidence and its preliminary report is being awaited.

Confirming the commencement of investigation on Monday, Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner of AIB said: “Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria has been notified by Air Peace Nigeria Limited on the 23rd of July, 2019 of an accident involving a Boeing 737-300 with the registration marks 5N-BQO operated by Air Peace Limited at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport .”

“ The aircraft, with 133 passengers and 6 crew members on board was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt.

From the information provided, the aircraft nose wheel collapsed on landing on the runway (18R) and the nose wheel gear tire sheared off. The AIB was informed of a minor injury but no fatality”.

“Our team of safety investigators have commenced investigations. As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your help. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation”, Olateru said.

He added that” I will like to enjoin the Press and the public, to respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT to pre-empt the cause of the accident”.

