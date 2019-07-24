AGM: KAM Industries boss, Yusuf, elected MAN’s sectoral group chairman

The Group Managing Director/CEO of KAM Industries Nigeria Limited, Dr. Kamorudeen Yusuf, has emerged as the Chairman of the Basic Metal, Iron and Steel Fabricated Metal Products sectoral group.

The election through which he emerged was part of activities at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The association of basic metal is one a strong sectoral group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

The event themed, “The Ajaokuta Steel Complex and Aluminium Smelters Company of Nigeria (ALSCON): Priority For Developing The Metal Industry In Nigeria”, was well attended by manufacturers of steel across Nigeria.

Dr. Yusuf of KAM Industries defeated Alhaji AbdulKadir Adamu of African Steel Limited to emerge winner of the keenly contested election.

In his remarks, the outgoing chairman of the group, Chief Oluyinka Kufile, noted that there was need for robust working relationship among members.

According to him, “As an association with high stakes in the nation’s economy, we need to cooperate with the government and the government must also listen to us.

“You will agree with me that four years ago, we were more than this. Unfortunately, many companies are moribund. There’s need for unity of purpose and sense of direction among members.

“It is saddened to note that traders are better than some manufacturers because they make more gains than us. We manufacturers have invested our lives and bank loans. Manufacturing is all about value addition and not buying and selling. It requires more techniques and commitment.

“Manufacturers are passing through difficult times because of the current economic situation but I have strong hope that the future is bright for us.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Kamorudeen Yusuf ,who is also the Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) of Kwara/Kogi Chapter, promised to carry all members along in order to ensure that the sector enjoys the needed supports as well as protection of all the members’ investment at all times.

