Agent attempts to use housemaids to rob employees

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 37-year-old housemaid agent, Francis Okputu, for attempting to rob one of his customers of $15 dollars, jewellery worth N450,000 and other valuables.

Okputu was alleged to specialise in assisting people to get maids with the motive of using them to rob their employers’ money, jewellery and other valuables.

The suspect, who claimed to be a former dry-cleaner, had been using his influence to bring job seekers to Lagos. His wife also helps him bring people from her home town to work in Lagos as housemaids.

The suspect confessed that his mode of operation is to help the job seekers get jobs and collect half of their salary for the first month as a commission fee.

In his confessional statement, Francis said he gets jobs for about 15 domestic workers every year, but began to change his tactics after his financial burdens rose.

His words: “I have been helping Lagosians get house help and everybody in my neighbourhood knows that is what I do. They also make recommendations and link me with their relatives, who need my service.

“Sometime in May, a friend directed one Joy Onoz to me to help her get a housemaid job, which I did and all was fine until the next month when she began to tell me that her mistress does not like her and she will like me to do something about it.

“When I got to know that Joy’s madam is wealthy, I called Joy and warned her not to speak English anymore and to steal her madam’s money, jewellery and also help me get her picture.

“The gold jewellery, I told Joy, would be replaced with copper and I will take the picture to a prophetess, who will help him bewitch and make her not to question any of the girl’s deeds after stealing her things.”

Housemaid’s confession

Joy, in her confession to policemen about her agent’s move to loot her employer, quickly told her madam of Francis’ plans and they played along with his arrangement.

The mistress gave Joy some hard currencies and jewellery and her picture and told her to contact Francis.

Francis, unknowingly, instructed Joy to meet him at Iyana-Ipaja to handover her loots to him and that he would arrange how to get the imitations to her.

Officers, who had been contacted by the employer, swung into action and laid an ambush for Francis at the agreed location where he was arrested after receiving the loots.

After his arrest, the decoy team of RRS visited some housemaid that Francis had installed in different parts of the state to question them and also advised them to steer clear of any plan that is contrary to law.

The Police also visited the said prophetess, who was to help Francis hypnotise Joy’s mistress.

She disclosed that the last time she saw him was in February 2018, when he came for prayer and asked her to help hypnotise a woman who employed one of his clients, but that she refused his demand and sent him out of her church because she does not indulge in such practice as a servant of God.

Recovered from Francis at Iyana-Ipaja, the point of exchange of the stolen items, were $15 dollars, sets of gold jewellery worth N450,000 and a picture.

