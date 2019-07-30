Age falsification: S-Court sacks Adamawa APC House of Reps member

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sacked a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulra’uf Modibbo, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after it was confirmed that he falsified his age to contest election.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a five-man panel of Justices, equally found that the lawmaker who hitherto represented Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, did not complete his one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, scheme.

In a lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko, the apex court held that though both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, in Abuja, also nullified Modibbo’s election, it said the lower courts were wrong to have ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to replace him with Mustapha Usman who came second in the APC primaries.

The Supreme Court held that Usman, having not participated in all stages of the election, could not be sworn in as a member of the House of Reps in Modibbo’s stead.

Consequently, it ordered INEC to issue Certificate of Return to candidate of the political party that secured second highest number of votes at the general election.

Modibbo had in his appeal marked SC/790/2019, prayed the the Supreme Court to set-aside the concurrent verdicts of the lower courts that sacked him after he had won the House of Reps seat.

While dismissing the appeal, the apex court panel headed by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that a case of forgery was established against him, noting that he paraded two Primary School Certificates that gave him different dates of birth.

It held that having presented false information to INEC, he stood disqualified from being a member of the House of Reps.

Besides, the court noted that the appellant was still undergoing his NYSC program when he contested and won the election.

A member of the panel, Justice Amiru Sanusi, said it was abnormal for the sacked lawmaker who faced two years imprisonment for absconding the NYSC scheme, to insist on becoming a member of the House of Reps.

“How can a youth corper leave his service to go and contest for the House of Representatives? I agree with the lower court that any person who is a lawmaker should not be allowed to be a lawbreaker.

“The appellant cannot be a youth corper and also a House of Reps member.

“No law allows the appellant to serve as a member of the House of Reps and a corper”, Justice Sanusi held.

The court held that Modibbo acted in breach of section 4 of the NYSC Act, 2004.

Vanguard