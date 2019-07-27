Breaking News
Agbonayinma unveils state-of-the-art recording studio in Abuja

By Ayo Onikoyi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular politician and father of the singing duo, Roze and owner of the record label known as U& I Records, Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma  has unveiled a newly-built state-of-the-art recording studio in the heart of the capital city of Abuja.

According to the music buff the U&I Recording Studio boasts of facilities that are simply the best you can find anywhere in the world.

“ It is tomorrow’s technology here today. I have done this to show something good can come out of Nigerian and indeed Africa,” he said in a phone chat with Potpourri.

According to him, the studio is a replica of the one he owns in the United States of America. Already some notable music makers and artistes have started taking advantage of the best equipment the studio has to offer. Music maker like Mekoyo, Shifi of Styl-Plus, music icon Zeal, also of Styl-Plus have been spotted at the new pride of Africa.

Vanguard

