Again, truckload of bad ponmo impounded in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, confiscated a truck-load of contaminated cow-hide, popularly called Ponmo, at Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos in the Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area, old Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The substance was said to have been imported into the country by some individuals still at large.

Recall that about 30 tonnes of similarly dangerous ponmo were seized by the state government earlier this year, in same axis.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, who disclosed this in Lagos, noted that the Police in Ikotun area of the state made the arrest of a vehicle loaded with ponmo and informed officials of the state government.

He added that the cowhide had been preserved with chemicals for the purpose of being used as leather material, but are being sold for human consumption by some criminals before the arrest by the Police and subsequent confiscation by the state government.

Onasanya noted that the confiscated ponmo has since been transported to the Ministry’s outstation at Johnson Agiri Office Complex, Agege, for onward disposal at the medical waste dumpsite in Ewu Elepe, Ikorodu, area of the state.

Onasanya explained that other relevant agencies such as the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, and Environmental Health Officers have been duly informed of the discovery and the disposal exercise.

Onasanya reiterated the commitment of the state government to continue to step up its monitoring activities with a view to further fishing out the existence of any bad ponmo from Lagos markets.

He, however, called on members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected activities and sales of unwholesome foods to the nearest local government in the state or the state’s Ministry of Agriculture.