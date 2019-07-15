Again, coalition renews call for retirement of service chiefs

Says retention of security chiefs not promoting career development in military

By Joseph Erunke

A coalition of civil society organisations under the banner of Coalition of Civil Rights for Justice, Peace and Security, Monday, joined in the agitations in some quarters that the nation’s service chiefs be retired.

The coalition, in a press statement, signed by its Executive Secretary, Barr Abubakar Dan Bauchi, and released to newsmen in Abuja, insisted that it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to agitations in “many quarters” and put a new security architecture in place.

The group, while bemoaning the president for his continuous retention of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, despite what it called “their long expired tenure”, insisted that Buhari must immediately hearken to the voice of reason and do the needful.

The coalition said its renewed call for the retirement of the nation’s security chiefs was predicated on the fact that their continued retention by the president was not only affecting the morale of military personnel but also contributing in no small measures negatively to career progression.

It noted that “the constitutional tenure of the security chiefs had lapsed since July 13, 2019″, adding that any official communication or action initiated by the security heads after the aforementioned date could be deemed to be out of the law.”

The statement read in part: “We note with regret that the continued retention of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs despite the fact that their constitutional tenure of office lapsed since July 13, 2019, is not in the spirit and letters of our revered Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the voice of reason and retire the security chiefs has not helped matters either, as the development has in no small measures contributed to stagnation in careers of our able military personnel besides the obvious fact that their morale in professional duties had been dampened.

“Through this state, we, the Coalition of Civil Rights for Justice, Peace, and Security have appealed to the president to immediately do the needful by retiring the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs have given that their constitutional tenure of office had since lapsed on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

“Any official action taking by the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs after this date is deemed not only illegal but also considered null and void.

“Their continued stay in office would amount to gross violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will also demoralize officers and men who cannot grow in the system.

“As not only citizens of this country but also lovers of the current government, we are constrained to make this appeal to Mr President to immediately retire the service chiefs who were appointed on July 13, 2015, for a tenure of 2 years and whose tenures of office were extended on February 18, 2018.

“We noted that their various tenures lapsed on July 13, 2019. Our records show that they completed a four-year term on the said date.

“Given this, we kindly appeal to Mr President to immediately retire the Chief of Defence Staff and the various service chiefs as any official action taken by them in the office after July 13, 2019, will amount to illegality.

Besides, their continuous stay in office is compressing the system and may have been responsible for the so much security lapses we have in the country today.”

Vanguard