After Atletico, Filipe Luis signs with Brazil’s Flamengo

Brazilian footballer Filipe Luis, free of any contract after four straight seasons with Atletico Madrid, has agreed to play for Brazil’s Flamengo until 2021, the Rio de Janeiro club said Tuesday.



A member of the Brazilian team that won this year’s Copa America, Luis was forced out of the South American tournament during the quarter-final against Paraguay.

Luis, 33, who confirmed his latest move on social media, started his playing career at Brazilian club Figueirense before going abroad to play for Deportivo de La Coruna in Spain.

He joined Atletico Madrid in 2010 where he spent a total of eight years, interrupted by a season with Chelsea.

Luis, a left-back, helped Atletico lift the cup in the Liga (2014), Europa League (2012, 2018) and Copa del Rey in 2013.

Currently third in the Brazilian competition, Flamengo now boasts two defensive players with European experience, including right-back Rafinha, who has joined the red and blacks after eight years at Bayern Munich.

Vanguard