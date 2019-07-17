African Energy Chamber, oil executives pay courtesy visit to President Macky Sall

Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, N.J Ayuk and some of the top oil executives paid a courtesy call to the Senegalese President Macky Sall during a symbolic visit to Goree Island.

Goree Island was a huge slave holding facility and at the center of the European slave trade from the sixteenth century until 1848, when France abolished slavery. Countless African slaves passed through the island for centuries on their way to the US, Haiti, and Cuba. The oldest building on the island, the House of Slaves, is a reminder of the inhuman conditions in which African slaves were treated for over three centuries. The whole island was inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage list in 1978.

[READ ALSO]

“Slavery was a sin and a crime against humanity. Visiting Goree Island should remind us that slavery continues when we shrink civic freedoms, encourage legislation that stifles dissent, stand idle by on rising populism that has stirred xenophobia, limit opportunities for Africans and women in oil and gas and put a blind eye on African families that continue to earn unworthy wages.

The Chamber is looking forward to working with various African civil society groups to fight issues of modern-day slavery. And all of these starts with us creating an environment where all are treated with fairness, love, and equity”. N.J Ayuk is also the CEO of Centurion Law Group which recently scored a first in South Sudan where it brokered the release of 15 inmates in an unprecedented presidential pardon.