Africa airlines need Eslinger, Pilot who is also a Mechanic – Anyanwu

By Lawani Mikairu

Africa airlines, especially Nigeria airlines, have been advised to reduce their maintenance cost by seeking the services of a maintenance engineer who is affordable and willing to come down to Africa countries where his services will be needed.

Mr Christopher Anyanwu, President/CEO, Marshall Strategic Resource Management Agency based in Arizona, United States of America, gave the advise while speaking with aviation reporters. He said Africa and Nigeria airlines can have their maintenance staff trained at very reduced cost if they can bring down to their workshop in their respective countries John C Eslinger.

Eslinger combines all the professional capacities of being a technician, pilot and also one of the best instructors the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA of the United States Department of Transportation has ever produced in recent times.

According to Anyanwu, “Eslinger sits atop Rockin E Enterprises as President, providing excellent services in engine technical services internationally, including on-wing inspections, records, reviews, engine runs and technical trainings. Before he rose to that position, Eslinger has worked in different places at different levels including: as CEO, Jet Engine International; Vice President, Patriot Aviation; President and Founder, Avteam Aviation Field Services, Texas and as Adjunct Instructor, Pratt & Whitney Customer Training Centre, Hartford CT, where he served as sole instructor conducting P &W JT8D Borescoping worldwide under an exclusive contract”.

“ He has also worked as pilot/mechanic at Beech Aircraft Corporation, Wichita, KA; US Air Force, Amarillo, Texas; Texas State Technical College, Amarillo; Texas Aeronautics Commission etc. Eslinger’s case is not a case of “Jack of All Trades, Master of None” but one that was carefully thought out sequentially. First, he started as a fabricator in the factory. Because of his technical savvy, he was transferred to the Flight Department after 9 months. Three years after that, he became a pilot, delivering people, parts and aircraft all over the country”.

On training of airlines technical and maintenance staff, Anyanwu said Eslinger is the trainer the airlines need. He said: “ A FAA Inspector/Instructor, Eslinger is also an adjunct Professor at Amarillo College, in the Aviation Management Department with special skills in the areas of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Engine Trainer, Borescope Technician, Borescope Technical Training, International network, Instructor Development, Course Development, Management Training, Motivational Training, Budget Management, Logistics and Support, Public Speaking and Training Development”.

“Besides being a pilot, Eslinger has 16 years instructor relationship with Pratt & Whitney (P&W), ‘supporting their training needs as a contractor of specialized trainings, teaching P&W’s customers worldwide on a varieties of P&W engine products. In an attestation letter, while describing Eslinger, Head, Customers Training Classes of P&W, Robert Maciorowski said “John has performed exemplary service with P &W over these years, delivering training on very satisfied customers throughout the world. John technical experiences and engine knowledge has paced him well with the aviation industry”.

“As programme Chairman of the Aviation Management Program at Texas State Technical College, Eslinger developed and instituted the Aviation Management Associates Degree Programme. He also developed and taught “Pilot Survival Training” Course to General Aviation pilots worldwide. At the Texas Aeronautics Commission, Eslinger coordinated the “Come Fly With Me” Science Educational Programme for grades k through 12 for school teachers statewide. He was also responsible for the conducted flight Instructor Refreshers Courses Statewide among other aviation related programme”.

He further said Esliinger, who has a business working relationship with Marshall Strategic Resource Management Agency based in Arizona, USA, has served in many committees including: FAA Aerospace Degree Programme in Washington DC; Texas Governor’s Steering Committee on Aerospace Education, Austin, Texas and National Air and Space Museum Regional Resource Programme, Washington DC.

“Due to his achievements in the aviation industry, Eslinger has been credited with several awards among which are Texas Governor’s Annual Award for contribution to education in 1992; He is currently on the Arizona’s Aviation Hall of Fame Selection Committee at the Prima Air & Space Museum, Tucson, Arizona; founder, of the High Plains Aviation Committee, Texas and Honorary Commander, 366th Maintenance Group, 355th Fighter Wing, Air Force, Davis-Monthon, Air Force Base AZ,” Anyanwu revealed.

“To update his technical skills, Eslinger has attended special maintenance trainings and symposia organized by FAA, P & W, Aviall, GE, IAE, cfm International amongst others, specialisng in Borescope Inspection for the V2500 series A1, A5, D5 (16 hours); cfm56 Borescope engine; cfm56 Borescope Inspection; GE cf6 series turbo engine; cf34-8c Borescope Inspection 1.0; JT9D Borescope Inspection Procedures of all models and JT8D Eight Stage Stator Shelf Borescope Inspection validation course. Others are ASB5639 combustion chamber Borescope Inspection and JT8D combustion Borescope Inspection Annual Instructor”, he added.

Eslinger is also not new to Africa aviation market as he has undertaken the training of aviators in Aviation training schools in Africa. He was hired as an instructor for a brief period at Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria Nigeria.