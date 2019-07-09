By Adeola Badru

In fulfilment of his electioneering campaign and in keeping to his ‘Ejekaseyi’ ethos and vision for people and the politics of development, the newly elected member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, representing Afijio, Hon. Seyi Adisa, has facilitated a financial empowerment programme for traders and owners of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in his constituency.

This financial aid, according to Hon. Adisa, on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen is said to be up to the tune of N5million, adding that: “the fund is aimed at empowering the traders and their businesses to grow and explore bigger enterprise opportunities, which will ultimately improve both the economic wellbeing and prospects of Afijio.”

He explained further that the development was as a result of a partnership between the Adisa’s team and 7Eleven Empowerment Cooperative Investment and Credit Society and also SEAP Microfinance Bank.”

“The fund is to be disbursed in about four phases. A total of one hundred (100) business owners and traders are will benefit from the first phase that will see N2.5 million disbursed.”

Speaking on his brand of politics, Adisa submitted that: “My own style of politics is a type that deploys political will to chase development at all fronts and facilitating partnerships like this one is a result of my mandate.”\

The cheque presentation is expected to come up at an event scheduled for the constituency office in Awe on Wednesday.