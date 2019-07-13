Afenifere leaders, shed tears at Fasoranti residence, lambast South West governors of keeping quiet

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Akure – LEADERS of the Pan- Yoruba Socio- Political group Afenifere Saturday betrayed emotions when they visited their national leader Pa Rueben Fasoranti to console him over the killing of his daughter Funke by Fulani herdsmen.

Pa Fasoranti who could also not control himself shed tears.

Governors of Oyo and Ondo states, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu were in attendance to console the national leader of the Yorubas.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo who led other members of the Afenifere group to Akure residence of their leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti wept openly over the killing of the daughter of their leaders daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

Adebanjo while speaking condemned the silence of the Federal government over the continued killing in the land by Fulani herdsmen despite all the cries by the people across the country.

He noted that the situation where the state governors are not empowered to deal with the security situation in their domain

He decried a situation where a supposed federal state is being run in a unitary structure and lamented the fact that governors who are said to be Chief Security Officers of their various state had no authority to give instructions to Commissioner of Police in a critical situation like this.

Adebanjo enumerated several murderous activities of the Fulani militia which he said started with the killing of 800 Christians in Southern Kaduna and just as the Vice President deployed military personnel to turn area, another incident happened in their presence,

He said the incident corroborated the view expressed by Maj. Gen T .Y Danjuma that the Federal Government and the the Presidency are part of the complexity of Fulani militia.

According to him, other incident include massacre in Agatu, other parts of Benue and now the present killing in the South West is described by him as an arrow to the soul of Yoruba people

He called on the south west governor to fight for the people of the region who elect them.

“Dont forget you are suppose to defend us and for one reason or the other you can’t talk, you’re in an alliance and your people are being killed, kidnapped, raped, maimed and you keep quiet, don’t worry God is in control but dont forget you will come back home”

Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde said “This is not the time for political statement or colouration, what happened is something very serious and if it has happened to somebody ordinary we would never hear anything

“All the governors from the South West held a security summit and we are frivolous about it and we will take this seriously and what has happened will make us to double up our effort

“This is suppose to be a federation with federal system and both the state government and the federal government and one should not be surbodinate to other and we will continue to fight for true federalism and for the opportunity to be able to protect our people because it is so fundamental that we have to do it.

“This is the time to out together in unity to fight for our people, it is not the time to fight or look at ourselves of belonging to different ideological set up or different political party

“It is the time to bring the agenda of Yoruba land forward and fight it collectively. It is sad that something like this has to happened to nudge us to this direction. I want to seek for everybody support and we will provide the leadership and we are not going to turn our backs to the people.

“Under the constitution it is not everything that does represent true federalism, all the thing that represent true federalism, let’s take it first and put it in our pockets and those one that we know should put us in a position that when we want it we start fighting for it.

Vanguard