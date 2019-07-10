Breaking News
Translate

AFCON: We need two more Victories, Buhari tells Super Eagles

On 10:13 pmIn News, Sportsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for another spectacular outing that has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the Next Level in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles.

The President urged the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

He affirmd that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

President Buhari assured the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.