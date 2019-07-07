AFCON: We had wonderful performance against Cameroon – Ighalo

We fought like true Nigerians – Iwobi

AFCON 2019 leading scorer, Odion Ighalo has commended his team mates for their performance against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon which he described as “wonderful”.

The Edo-born Chinese Super League player said shortly after the 3-2 victory over perennial rivals and AFCON defending champions that “our performance was wonderful, from Akpeyi in goal to everybody on the pitch we just put in our best and I thank God that we got the victory that we needed.”

Ighalo said that “we knew that the Cameroonians are very physical but we had space and we knew we could outpace them and get the goals.

Ighalo disclosed that he had to tell his team mates that if the Cameroonians could score two goals in five minute they could also two goals in five minutes.

“At the break when we were down by 2-1, I told my team mates that if they (Cameroon) could score two goals in five minutes we too could score two goals in five minutes and that was just what we did. I thank God we did it and I am very happy we won.”

Ighalo who has crisscrossed England, Spain and Italy for his professional career said before the result of the Egypt-South Africa encounter was known that they were ready for any opponent going forward and are not perturbed whether it is Egypt or South Africa.

“We don’t want to know who the next opponent is all we got to do is ho to Cairo and prepare for the game and put in our best,” he said.

His team mate and scorer of the winning goal, Alex Iwobi, said that the Eagles put up the fighting spirit of the Nigeria and got the desired result.

“It was a pretty difficult game but we fought like Nigerians and we got the desired result,” Iwobi said.

Vanguard