AFCON: Our joy is more on defeating Cameroun, not winning the match – Gombe fans

Elated by Super Eagles’ 3-2 trouncing of African Champions Indomitable Lions of Cameroun in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), some football enthusiasts in Gombe State have passed a ‘vote of confidence’ on Coach Gernot Rohr.

They told journalists on Saturday that whatever doubts they had over the ability of Rohr to ‘deliver on his mandate’, had now been cleared, even if Nigeria did not go beyond this stage of the tournament.

According to them, beating Cameroun gives them more satisfaction than even winning the African trophy.

“ I am convinced that we have a good coach in Rohr; you can see the changes in the pattern of the game during the first and second halves; it tells you the coach is good.

“ We all saw it; the Eagles were selfish and more individual-minded in the first half, but the coach saw it too and corrected it.

“ He was patient and calm; read the game and made the necessary corrections that gave us the victory, ” noted one of the fans, Kabob Gana.

Another fan, Ekene Samuel, told Newsmen that Rohr had proven he was good, adding that his intelligence in studying the game, should be commended.

“ In a tournament of this kind, you cannot afford to be self-centred as a player when you know your colleague is in a better position to score.

“ I think the strikers should build more on being generous to one another so that no chances are squandered,” he said.

In his comment, Alhaji Buba said the outcome was heartwarming but had heightened his fears in subsequent encounters.

“When you have a team that is careless in front of goals, then we are in trouble as they advance,” he observed.

Buba advised Coach Rohr to emphasise teamwork for the Eagles to advance further, adding that the team played better when they leveraged on cohesion in the second half.

He also urged the defenders to learn to communicate well to avoid confusion that resulted in the two quick goals that were conceded, adding that the team might not be as lucky as they were today in next encounter if such errors were repeated again.

Other fans harped on the joy they derived from ‘” defeating Cameroun”, with one of them, Aliyu Umar, saying if, given the option of either losing to the arch-rivals but eventually winning the trophy, or defeating Cameroun but not winning the trophy, he would prefer the latter.