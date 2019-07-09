Breaking News
AFCON: Odegbami votes for Super Eagles against South Africa in quarter final

2:08 pm

Segun Odegbami, an ex-international, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will win the quarterfinal match against the South African team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Odegbami made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday

He, however, advised the Super Eagles to remain focused in order to scale the hurdle posed by the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

” They should also listen to Gernot Rohr’s instructions so that they will have the desirable result in the quarter-final,” he said.

The ex-international noted that Nigerians were in their support and praying for them to win the match against the South Africans.(NAN)

VANGUARD

