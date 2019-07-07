AFCON: NFF hails dignitaries who cheered Eagles to victory against Lions

Tony Ubani

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has commended top Nigerian dignitaries who were in Alexandria, Egypt on Saturday and cheered the Super Eagles to victory over Cameroon in an interesting AFCON 2019 Round of 16 clash.

Seyi Akinwunmi

Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi listed the top officials and said the Federation is immensely grateful to them not only for their presence but their passion in cheering and believing in the Super Eagles to overcome even when the team fell behind in the game.

“We want to specially thank the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Sanwo-Olu; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and; Captain Hosea Wells Okunbor, a staunch financier and supporter of the Super Eagles.

“These distinguished personalities not showed up at the Alexandria Stadium; they oozed passion and love for the game of football and for our dear nation. They were so much involved and always believed the Super Eagles would carry the day.”

Three –time champions Nigeria put the Cup holders to the sword with two quick goals in the second half that took the scoreline to 3-2 after the Lions topped the first half 2-1 also with two quick goals late in the half.

Nigeria will take on South Africa in a much –anticipated quarter final duel at the 75,000 –capacity Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Apart from their presence at the match venue, Captain Hosea Okunbor gifted the Super Eagles with the sum of $20,000 per player, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu showered the players with $5,000 each. The President of AITEO Group, NFF’s Optimum Partner, Mr. Benedict Peters weighed in with the sum of $75,000 for the entire team for the three goals scored, at $25,000 per goal as he promised before the match.

These financial gifts are aside the $12,500 per player that the Nigeria Football Federation will pay the players for a place in the last eight.

Vanguard