AFCON: Lagos APC defends Sanwo-Olu’s donation to Super Eagles

Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not erred by making a donation to encourage the Super Eagles in the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Joe Igbokwe in a statement on Tuesday, said that Sanwo-Olu had been known for charitable works even before joining the governorship race.

Igbokwe was reacting to reports that residents were complaining about Sanwo-Olu’s donation to Super Eagles after defeating Cameroon in the knockout stage.

He said he had read that some Lagos residents were not happy because Sanwo-Olu donated N41million to the Super Eagles after beating Cameroun 3-2 in the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

“They said the money could have been used to solve the challenges confronting the State, especially in fixing some roads, renovating of schools and equipping security officials.

“Some even said he is giving money to players who are as rich as him or even richer.

“Lagos APC will not join issues with Lagosians who complained about this donation because Sanwo-Olu holds Lagos in trust for more than 20 million Lagosians.

“ Sanwo- Olu is entitled to do what he did to encourage the Super Eagles who just beat the defending champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun, whether they are rich or not,” Igbokwe said.

According to him, the step is normal, as the governor is not a poor man by any standards in Nigeria.

Igbokwe said that Sanwo-Olu was one of the delegates picked by President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to Egypt to raise the morale of the national team.

He said that the governor had to encourage and motivate the Eagles and had to play the politics of football “because football is now big politics.”

Igbokwe said: “With every sense of humility, let it be known that Governor Sanwo- Olu is endowed to do the needful when the need arises as a leader.

“Personally, he has been deeply involved in charity works, though quietly, in Lagos, even before he joined the governorship race in Lagos.

“He understands the problems of Lagos and he understands he was elected to add value to Lagos.

“No one single governor can solve all the problems of Lagos in one term or two terms, otherwise Sir Mobolaji Johnson or Lateef Jakande would have solved all the problems of Lagos more than 30years ago,” he said.

While noting that governance is a continuum, Igbokwe said that Sanwo- Olu was leading the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“Please, do not forget he has to play the politics when the need arises, and the mission to Egypt is part of his oversight functions as the governor of the richest state in Nigeria,” he said.

