AFCON: Ighalo was mentally too strong for us – Seedorf

Indomitable Lions coach, Clarence Seedorf, has revealed that his strategy to cage Super Eagles forward and tournament leading scorer Odion Jude Ighalo failed because of the player’s mental strength in the AFCON knockout stage.

The Dutch Coach who was responding to questions during the post match conference at the Alexandria Stadium has also tipped the Super Eagles to go all the way and play in the final match of the tournament.

“Let me congratulate Nigeria for the win. We know what your team can do and we tried to control the match especially when the tide was on our side but your team has a strong striking force which worked for you at the end of the day. We planned for (Odion) Ighalo but his mental ability was very strong and justified it with two goals today. Musa was very strong on the wing and in the end we suffered for it.

“I see your team going all the way if they can stay strong in the next matches. Against Egypt will be tough if they win against South Africa but against any other opposition could be a bit easy if they maintain same mental ability,” he expressed.

On his future with Cameroon, he said he has an exiting contract and both parties are looking good to continue but it’s unfortunate that Cameroon lost the game even though victory could have gone either way.

Vanguard