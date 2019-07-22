By John Egbokhan

AFCON 2019 top scorer, Odion Ighalo has taken a swipe at those who wrote him off as not worthy of being Eagles top striker at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, berating them as lacking understanding.

The 30 year old striker, who netted five goals to finish top scorer of the tournament ahead of the likes of Algerian playmaker, Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese forward, Saido Mane, with three goals each, it is recalled, was the top scorer of the qualifying race for the 2019 AFCON with seven goals.

Despite his goals in the qualification campaign, Ighalo was always in the eye of the storm from critics, sceptics and cynics, who labelled him as an underachiever at the big tournaments, like the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he fired blanks.

But after his heroics in Egypt 2019, capped with his inclusion in the AFCON Best 11 team, Ighalo, who is now back in Shanghai, China, where he plays his professional game, took to Instagram to throw a little dig at his critics.

‘’Those who judge will never understand, and those who understand will never judge’’.

