AFCON 2019: We’ll be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria – Dalung

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that he alongside others chosen to represent Nigeria at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt will do their best as ambassadors.

Dalung gave the assurance in a statement where he also promised to gather support for and cheer the Super Eagles to make the nation proud at the tournament.

The statement read: “As a patriotic Nigerian, it is always a thing of pride and honor to be called upon to serve or represent our great nation in any capacity whatsoever

“This is why I am greatly honored to be found worthy to be appointed an Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and His Excellency, Gen Muhammadu Buhari (GCON, GCFR) at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Egypt

“I wish to assure Mr President and all Nigerians that I alongside my chosen compatriots will excellently represent Nigeria and be worthy Ambassadors as well as supporting and cheering the Super Eagles to making us proud at the tournament

“I also wish to assure the President that the faith he placed in me will be justified and more.

Dalung was chosen in an ambassadorial capacity as part of an 11-man team to represent Nigeria in Egypt. Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were also part of the team.

Others on the team are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Delta and Lagos States respectively, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, and a Representative of the Presidency; Captain Hosa Okunbo.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola, and Muhammad Gambo, the ministry’s Director of Facilities are also members of the delegation.

VANGUARD