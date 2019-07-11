Breaking News
AFCON 2019: Sports analyst urges Super Eagles, Rohr to lift trophy

Sango-Ota (Ogun) – A Sports Analyst, Deji Okeowo, has advised Coach Gernot Rohr and the technical crew to map out strategies that will make the team lift the trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Afcon Nigeria vs South Africa
Nigeria’s defender William Ekong (R) gets in position to score during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo international stadium on July 9, 2019. (Photo AFP)

Okeowo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

He commended the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing AFCON and urged the Super Eagles to go back to the drawing board for the remaining matches.

The analyst lauded the Super Eagles for defending well against the South African team.

AFCON 2019: We have a team for the future, says Izilein

“The victory of the Super Eagles is commendable because they had made Nigerians proud,’’ he said.

Okeowo urged the Super Eagles to remain disciplined as they still have big tasks ahead of them in the competition. (NAN)

