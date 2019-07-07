Breaking News
Translate

AFCON 2019: Fairytale continues for Madagascar after shootout success

On 8:56 pmIn News, Sportsby

 Madagascar on Sunday in Alexandria kept up their fairytale run at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Madagascar
Madagascar

They advanced to the quarter-finals with a 4-2 penalty kicks shootout win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This was after a 2-2 extra-time stalemate in their last 16 tie.

The tournament debutants had upset Nigeria to finish top of their group.

Also read: Rohr to ring changes for Madagascar game

They added another major scalp by edging the two-time champions to set up a meeting with either Tunisia or Ghana in the last eight.

Ibrahim Amada had opened the scoring for Madagascar in the ninth minute but Cedric Bakambu equalised in the 21st minute.

Madagascar restored their lead in the 77th minute through veteran captain Faneva Ima Andriatsima but Chancel Mbemba made it 2-2 in the final seconds to take the game into extra time.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.