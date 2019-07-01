Adjogbe emerges President General of Evwreni Clan

Mr Bright Adjogbe has been elected as President General of Evwreni Clan Improvement Union, ECIU to pilot the affairs of the Kingdom for the next three years.



In the election which held last Saturday, 29 June, 2019 at the Evwreni Community Town Hall, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Bright Adjogbe polled 111 votes to defeat Mr Andrew Ohwofasa who scored 8 votes.

The election which has the blessing of the King of Evwreni Kingdom, HRM Owin Kumane, Eruwedede III and stakeholders, was held in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of rancour.

The election was witnessed by the representatives of Monarch, Chief Gordon Ogbovwa, Elders in Council, Chief Okpako Onoruese, Evwreni Women Leader, Mrs. Polo Agada, the Olotu R’ode, Akpohor, Oforevwe of the kingdom and security agents.

Delegates from about 10 out of 13 branches of ECIU voted at the election where Mr Arigo Okorogbudje was elected as Vice President General, Joseph Ighorodje, Secretary General and Diameta Ukpohwo, Assistant Secretary.

Others elected were Young Abodo, Treasurer, Andrew Idodo, Financial Secretary, Edewor Oguno, PRO and Steven Okokwo, Social Secretary.

In his remarks, HRM Owin Kumane, expressed joy at the peaceful conduct of the election.

The king who spoke through the Palace spokesman, Chief Gorden Ogbovwa advised the new executive committee memebers to carry everybody along, calling on the people of Evwreni kingdom especially those who may have been aggrieved to put aside their grievances and work together with the new executive members to move the kingdom forward.

In his acceptance speech shortly after they sworn in by a lawyer, Alhaji Unagha Mumakai, the new President General, Mr. Bright Adjogbe expressed gratitude to the people of Evwreni clan for giving him the opportunity to serve, promising that he would not betray the confidence reposed on him and his colleagues.

Adjogbe said, “the election was a great event; I feel very honored for a kingdom as large as Evwreni to come together and ask me to lead them.

“I promise to do everything within the limits of my power, God helping, to bring everyone on board and together we shall move the kingdom forward.”