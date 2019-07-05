Adekunle Gold, Kaffy thrill guests at Interswitch connect dinner, awards night

By Tolulope Abereoje

Adekunle Gold, Kaffy and DJ Neptune were among spectacular acts who thrilled guests with entertaining performances at the Interswitch Connect Sales Dinner and Awards night which recently held at Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With ex-BB Naija housemate, Tobi Bakare hosting the event, Interswitch Group recently honoured its partners and employees, with various awards which were held to recognize the performances of members of staff and key partners who have contributed immensely to Interswitch’s successes over the past years.

In his opening remarks, Mitchell Elegbe, GMD/Founder of Interswitch said: “Today’s award ceremony is Interswitch’s token of appreciation of our Sales team and our customers who have contributed immeasurably to our strong corporate performance over the past year. We understand how the ripple effects of the efforts of an inspired few can positively affect the larger group, as such we hope to use this event to set up the awardees as character examples for the rest of the team to emulate.”

Also read:

Award recipients included First Bank Plc, for ‘Highest number of Verve transacting cards; Lagos State, for ‘State with highest disbursement’; and Kaduna State, for highest collections in the Northern region among others.

Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Networks, in her closing remarks said: “I want to remind the awardees that the reward for hard work is more work. So I urge them to continue to put their best feet forward always.

A key aspect of the event was a keynote address by Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria. She spoke on the topic, “Driving the Growth of Africa’s Digital Economy”. Awosika listed some of the opportunities available on the African continent and the role technology companies can play in maximizing them. She also commended Interswitch for demonstrating the capabilities of an African company.