Adamawa Governor, Fintiri loses father

BY UMAR YUSUF

YOLA: Thousands of sympathisers Sunday evening gathered at the palace of the Lamido ADAMAWA.for the funeral rites of Alhaji Umaru Badami, father of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state, who died earlier in the afternoon.

Alhaji Umaru Badami, who died at the Federal Medical Centre Yola was aged 82.

Adamawa State Government in a statement earlier in the afternoon on Sunday announced the passing away of the father of the Governor.

A statement by the Director-General Media and Communication, Solomon Kumangar, and made available to newsmen said, late Alhaji Umaru Badami died this Sunday afternoon following a protracted illness.

According to the statement, Alhaji Badami, an ex-serviceman retired from the Army and had lived a quiet life until his death.

The deceased hails from Kirshingar in Madagali local government area of Adamawa.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

