ACPN focuses on drug abuse at 38th conference

By Sola Ogundipe

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has said all hands should be on deck towards tackling the menace of drug and substance abuse in the country.

Making the call in Kano during its 38th annual national scientific conference themed: Tackling the Menace of Drug Abuse in Nigeria: A Disruptive Innovation Approach, National Chairman, ACPN, Samuel Adekola, said the role and contribution of community pharmacists in safeguarding the health of Nigerians can only be enhanced through proper engagement with other stakeholders.

The Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) and founder, Safe Medicine Foundation, Ahmed Yakasai were among dignitaries present.

The seven-day conference was declared open by Governor Abdulahi Ganduje while a walk against drug abuse with stakeholders was led by wife of the Kano State Governor, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje.

It was gathered that the theme and other sub-themes are to give delegates enough information and materials to improve the well-being being of the citizens.

“This is very apt, especially now that this country needs all the profession to join hands to move the country forward.”

The conference was largely an interactive session with regulatory bodies including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN.

Adeyemi said the role and contribution of community pharmacists in the past will be reviewed and the projected contributions and roles for members to consolidate and improve.

“To increase health outcomes and reach, the role of community pharmacists has been increased overtime. We are poised to increase our contributions to help better our health status in Nigeria.”