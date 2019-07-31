Breaking News
Translate

Accused of marrying her for her money

On 7:35 amIn News, Relationshipsby

By Dear Bunmi,

Dear Bunmi,

I’m a qualified accountant from a humble background in love with a silver-spoon girl. We have a happy relationship and we are thinking of getting married. The problem is, other people seem not to approve. I have been accused of being a parasite because I’m marrying someone rich.

love
love

Woman stabbed to death by mother of daughter’s boyfriend(Opens in a new browser tab)

Most of the time, I shrug off this hostility, but it gets to me at time. Why can’t I be left alone to enjoy what seems to be a good life?

Godson, by e-mail.

 

Dear Godson,

The only way to be happy is to ask yourself one simple question: Do you feel what you are doing is right? If you have any doubts, if you feel guilty because you know deep down you’re simply marrying for money, then you can’t be happy. You’ll be living off your partner’s cash and that wouldn’t be fair.

But if you genuinely love your girlfriend and you know you are not exploiting her, then what other people say shouldn’t be affecting you.

You may be bringing valuable things to the relationship that can’t be given monetary value — affection, support, energy and enthusiasm— and don’t forget your educational background.

If you are giving these special qualities all of the time, then there’s absolutely no need for you to feel bad. Your contribution to the relationship is just as important as hers.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.