Accused of marrying her for her money

By Dear Bunmi,

Dear Bunmi,

I’m a qualified accountant from a humble background in love with a silver-spoon girl. We have a happy relationship and we are thinking of getting married. The problem is, other people seem not to approve. I have been accused of being a parasite because I’m marrying someone rich.

Most of the time, I shrug off this hostility, but it gets to me at time. Why can’t I be left alone to enjoy what seems to be a good life?

Godson, by e-mail.

Dear Godson,

The only way to be happy is to ask yourself one simple question: Do you feel what you are doing is right? If you have any doubts, if you feel guilty because you know deep down you’re simply marrying for money, then you can’t be happy. You’ll be living off your partner’s cash and that wouldn’t be fair.

But if you genuinely love your girlfriend and you know you are not exploiting her, then what other people say shouldn’t be affecting you.

You may be bringing valuable things to the relationship that can’t be given monetary value — affection, support, energy and enthusiasm— and don’t forget your educational background.

If you are giving these special qualities all of the time, then there’s absolutely no need for you to feel bad. Your contribution to the relationship is just as important as hers.

Vanguard